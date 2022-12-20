WATCH: Fox Reporter Pushes ‘Twitter Files’ At White House Briefing — Claims They Show FBI ‘Suppressed’ Hunter Biden Story

Fox News and Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn promoted the latest “Twitter Files” dump at a White House briefing, claiming it showed “the FBI was involved in suppressing” the Hunter Biden story.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently authorized and assisted in the release of an information dump by Matt Taibbi and several other writers that has been taken up by those concerned about the treatment of the Hunter Biden laptop story but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

At Monday’s press briefing, Vaughn pushed the latest tranche of the Twitter files, a Twitter thread by Michael Shellenberger entitled “TWITTER FILES: PART 7 The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop.”

Vaughn asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the claims made by Shellenberger:

MS. VAUGHN: The latest “Twitter Files” show that the intelligence community was actively involved in discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story. Does it bother the President and those at the White House that a government agency like the FBI was involved in suppressing a legitimate news story? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again, I’m just going to refer you to the FBI. I’m not going to comment from here about that.

But a review of Shellenberger’s tweets, as well as the report that Vaughn filed minutes later on Fox Business Channel, the only direct reference to Hunter Biden is from a declaration quoted by Shellenberger in which Yoel Roth says he met regularly with the feds about potential disinformation and other issues, and that “in these meetings that there were rumors that a hack-and-leak operation would involve Hunter Biden.”

12. And yet, during all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed Yoel Roth to dismiss reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as a Russian “hack and leak” operation. This is from a sworn declaration by Roth given in December 2020.https://t.co/IvTjyYw9iR pic.twitter.com/5iq2ATB3bW — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

The rest of Shellenberger’s thread makes the case that by warning social media companies about the potential for hack-and-leak operations, the feds — The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI — were “priming” them to treat the Hunter Biden story as a suspect.

Watch above via Fox News and The White House.

