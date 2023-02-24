WATCH: Fox’s Campos-Duffy Has Pretty Hilarious Rejoinder When Informed Erin Brockovich Is In Fact At Ohio Trainwreck Site

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy had a stunning and hilarious rejoinder when Jesse Watters informed her that Erin Brockovich was, in fact, in East Palestine after she complained about the absence of activists at this “Erin Brockovich moment.”

President Biden has faced a growing chorus of media criticism over the fact that he hasn’t made a trip to East Palestine (although as Fox News has pointed out, Trump did not visit any of the train disaster sites that occurred during his presidency). The president pushed back on the criticism in an ABC News interview Friday and in remarks to reporters on the White House lawn.

On Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Campos-Duffy joined that chorus and added to it by lamenting the absence of environmental activists at what she called an “Erin Brockovich moment.”

Watters cut in to inform his colleague that Brockovich was literally “in East Palestine tonight,” and Campos-Duffy gave an all-time great rebuttal:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: It’s not just Joe Biden who, you know, should have been there, of course. And Pete Buttigieg, who looked like, you know, a grumpy Bob the Builder, he didn’t want to be there at all. But there’s other people that weren’t there and that were also discriminating, discriminating against this community. Think about the environmental activists and corporate America. They weren’t there. I mean, this with the activists. This is an Erin Brockovich moment. I mean, there was a blockbuster Oscar-winning movie written about something like this. JESSE WATTERS: Erin Brockovich is actually in East Palestine tonight. Right now. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: She is. She is. But where’s Julia Roberts, an environmental activist? Where’s George Clooney? Where’s Leonardo DiCaprio? Where are, you know, the annoying Duchess and Prince of Montecito? Where’s Greta Thurnboog screaming “How dare you?” None of these people have shown up.

