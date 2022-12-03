WATCH: Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Does SAVAGE Impression Of Republican Strategist Who Wants ‘A More Prosperous White America’

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov performed a brutal impersonation of a Republican strategist pushing for “a more prosperous white America” and an “undesirable” place to put minorities, heavily implying that the GOP is racist.

On Fox Business Network’s Kennedy, host Kennedy plays a game with her panel called “Party Swap,” in which the guests argue the point of view of their opposing party.

In this case, Tarlov was tasked with convincing voters why Republicans are preferable on the issue of crime. Tarlov delivered a savage commentary that touched on racism, gun violence, voting rights, and even climate change in a rant that led Kennedy to jokingly compare her to white supremacist Nick Fuentes:

KENNEDY: Tonight,Jessica Tarlov will be arguing the conservative point of view. Jimmy Failla arguing the point of liberals dirty, stinky liberals, are you two ready to play? JIMMY FAILLA: Literally shaking. KENNEDY: All right. I’ve got the topic right here. Topic number one, this goes to you, Jessica. It is crime. Democrat politicians have turned our inner cities into crime-infested hellholes. Thank goodness they don’t have to live anywhere near them. Tell us why voting Republican in 2022 is the ticket for safer streets. Jessie. JESSICA TARLOV: It’s not just the ticket for strafer seats. Safer streets? KENNEDY: Mm hmm. That’s right. JESSICA TARLOV: Can’t even speak. Is that a Republican trait? It is a ticket for a return to a more prosperous white America, Christian America. We will isolate these cities, especially with all the minorities that are in those cities, and actually kick them out of the seats that they belong on. And we will combine those cities then in undesirable places where the weather is especially bad, not due to climate change, which is not real. And then all of those people, with their illegal guns that they did not get across state lines because of lax laws in states like Indiana, will just kill each other there and America will be returned to how we want it, which is white, Christian, small and gun-toting. Wow. KENNEDY: Nick Fuentes, playing the part of Jessica Tarlov. JIMMY FAILLA: Sorry. Thank you for taking your hood off for that statement so we can all see your face.

