WATCH: Fox’s Peter Doocy Cracks Up Briefing Room With Grilling About Slaughter of All Life On Earth In Robot Apocalypse

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy drew laughs and a compliment from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over his dramatic questioning about the end of life on Earth at the hands of self-aware machines.

As AI images proliferate on social media and apps like Chat GPT make news, a group of tech figures has released a letter sounding the alarm and demanding a “pause” on Artificial Intelligence research.

At Friday’s White House briefing, Doocy cracked up JEan-Pierre and his colleagues with a series of increasingly alarming questions about the looming robot apocalypse that some are warning about:

PETER DOOCY: So announcements aside, there is now a, there’s an expert from the Machine Intelligence Research Institute who says that if there is not an indefinite pause on AI development, this is a quote, “literally everyone on earth will die.” LAUGHTER. PETER DOOCY: Would you agree that does not sound good? LAUGHTER KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: And your delivery, Peter, is quite it’s quite something. PETER DOOCY: It sounds crazy, but is it? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: All I can say is that there’s a comprehensive process in place. We put out a blueprint back in October. As you know, I don’t have anything to share. We have seen the letter. We understand what their concerns are. Again, a comprehensive process. We’re going to let that we’ll let that flow. PETER DOOCY: So is President Biden worried that artificial intelligence could become self-aware? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Well, we are again, there’s a comprehensive process. We are taking this very seriously. We put our blueprint out back in October. I just don’t want to get ahead of our findings and what that, what that’s going to look like. But it is a cohesive federal government approach to AI-related risks, as you just laid out in a very dramatic way, but clearly… PETER DOOCY: Is there anything more dramatic than (inaudible) literally everyone on Earth will die? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Pretty, pretty dramatic. Pretty dramatic. We’re going to move on. But thank you, Peter. Thank you for the drama.

Watch above via The White House.

