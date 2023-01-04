WATCH: Fox’s Peter Doocy Floats Possibility of ‘No Speaker For a Week Or a MONTH’ As He Grills Biden On WH Lawn

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy floated a nightmare scenario as he grilled President Joe Biden about the chaotic Republican race for speaker of the House — weeks or even months with “no speaker.”

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, a story which culminated at noon on Tuesday with three votes in which outgoing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a win.

On Wednesday morning, the president weighed in on the chaos during exchanges with several reporters as he departed the White House for his trip to Kentucky and Ohio.

In one of those exchanges, Doocy asked Biden who he thinks will win the gavel, whether he “enjoys” seeing the GOP struggle, and what would happen if the chaos drags on for weeks, or even a month.

Although he’d just called the snafu an international “embarrassment,” the president told Doocy he was rooting for the House Republicans to work it out:

PETER DOOCY: Who do you think the speaker is going to be? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I have no idea. PETER DOOCY: Does any part of you enjoy the fact that the other party is having such a hard time? PRESIDENT BIDEN: No, and I really mean this. Look, how do you think it looks to the rest of the world? We’re coming out of. You know, the first time we’re really getting through or actually relating to January 6. Things are settling out. And now, for the first time in 100 years, can’t move? I really mean it. I know you know international relations. This is not a good look. This is not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together. PETER DOOCY: And what’s going to happen if there is not speaker for a week or a month? What’s the impact? PRESIDENT BIDEN: (SHRUGS)

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com