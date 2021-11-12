The press staged a miniature French Revolution when Vice President Kamala Harris’ press conference ended with only one question from a French reporter, and the VP granted them one more.

On Friday, Harris held a press conference to punctuate her trip to France, and took questions from American and French reporters. Topics ranged from inflation at home to the Ahmaud Arbery trial to a range of foreign policy issues. Here’s how the pool report described the setup:

Pool has been wanded and set up in a room inside the hotel for today’s statement and questions from VP Harris. There is a lectern at the front with the vice-presidential seal on it and two American flags and two French flags behind it. The room has white walls with red velvet curtains and flat plaid carpet. Chairs are set up like a wedding, with French reporters on one side and Americans on the other.

But after taking questions from one French reporter and four American reporters, senior adviser to the Vice President Symone Sanders told the room “Unfortunately, that is all the questions we have time for today…”

You might say the French press were pressed at this announcement, as they all sacre-blew a gasket about the lack of questions taken from their side of the room.

“OK, OK. OK. That is all the time we have for today. We have additional opportunities…” Sanders said over the mon dieus, but the veep said “Let’s take one question.”

Francois Clemenceau of Le Journal du Dimanche was the lucky recipient of that final query, and used it to ask two or three questions, depending on how you parse it, about immigration, the situation in Belarus, and the Iran nuclear talks.

Harris told him that “we are looking to reenter and we are looking forward to the talks that we anticipate and hope will be productive. To that end, we are aligned with our allies in that regard.”

“On the issue of Belarus and what is happening at the border with Poland, we are very concerned about that and closely paying attention to it and the Lukashenko regime. I believe is engaged in very troubling activity. It is something that I discussed with President Macron and the eyes of the world and its leaders are watching what is happening there,” Harris added.

Watch above via Reuters.

