WATCH: Full Context of VP Kamala Harris Talking Black Women And Culture — Which Opponents Are Mocking

Vice President Kamala Harris is being mocked by Republican officials and Fox News personalities for a snippet of remarks she made about how Black women can use culture to organize against “systems of oppression” — here’s the rest of what she said.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is one of many who have mocked VP Harris after a week-old clip from the Essence Festival of Culture was posted by Fox News and went viral among conservatives.

Fox News hosts in particular have torn into Harris over the 60-second snippet, and many have singled out the VP’s reference to a Bible verse — when she said joy “comes in the morning” — for derision.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning,” sayeth Psalm 30.

In the full exchange, from an event entitled “Vice President Harris Participates in a Moderated Conversation at the Essence Festival of Culture” moderated by Sunny Hostin and Monica Simpson, Harris was asked for her views on how Black women can use culture to organize.

She began her answer with the remarks that have gone viral, then continued her response for a few minutes more — to a positive reception from the crowd:

MONICA SIMPSON: One of the powerful things I love about organizing as a cultural strategist and someone who’s deeply rooted in culture work as a means to really move the masses and to really dismantle systems of oppression. And we’ve had this conversation, Madam Vice President, there is such a power in using the culture right to be a tool to make those movements happen. We’ve seen you on the parking lot, right? We have seen you convene really powerful influencers that represent, you know, television shows from actors to musicians. Like they really have a pulse of the people.

And I truly believe that some of our elected officials are learning from you that policy alone, without using culture to actually shift hearts and minds of people, don’t really make the does it really make the mark for us?

So can you talk to us? Because, you know, we are in the room in the epicenter of Black culture this weekend. And there’s a lot of folks in here, in particular Black women, how y’all doing? Who are in this room who want to take action.

They want to protect their rights. They want to be able to move and channel their energy in very intentional ways. What are some of your ideas as to how we can do that? And how important do you think culture is in particular to help us do that?

VP KAMALA HARRIS: Well, I think culture is, it is a reflection of our moment in our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment. And, and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy, because, you know, it comes in the mornin’. (laughs).

We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too.

And we also, I think it’s very important that leaders, anyone who considers themselves a leader, really understands how anything they say would affect a real human being as opposed to, you know, otherwise be a poet and write poetry.

But if you want to understand, I don’t mean to dismiss poetry at all, but if you want to understand any concept, you have to ask questions like, How would this affect a child? To have a real understanding of what it is that you propose.

And culture helps us do that because you sit down with Keke Palmer and you’re going to have a real conversation about a variety of issues. (laughs).

But I think it’s so important also just to be present. We have to be present. And in this moment I think there’s a perversion in some ways about what it means to have strength. Some people would suggest that it is a sign of strength based on who you beat down. When I think most of us know, the real sign of strength is based on who you lift up. (Applause).

And so all that we can do that is about that is I think in in preservation and in, in the purpose of of growing our strength.