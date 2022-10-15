WATCH: George Clooney Torpedoes Trump in Chris Wallace Interview – Used To See Him At Parties Trying To Bag Cocktail Waitresses

Hollywood superstar George Clooney torpedoed former President Donald Trump when CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked about a Trump rematch with President Joe Biden in 2024, telling him Trump wasn’t fit to be president, and recalling Trump’s time in Clooney’s own social circle.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace — released on HBO Max in full on Friday morning — feature Clooney, broadcasting legend Dick Ebersol, and celebrity cheftepreneur Guy Fieri.

In a return to political ground, Wallace asked about the prospect of a 2020 redux in the next election. Clooney warned that he didn’t take Trump seriously enough the first time, and recalled being a contemporary of Trump’s in the aughts:

WALLACE: How do you feel about the likely prospect of a Biden Trump rematch in 2024? CLOONEY: Well, look, it’s all scary, right? Just because there is a there is a world where we could go back to where we were, I don’t think it’s as likely as people think, but I was wrong about the first election. You know, I didn’t think people would, I didn’t think people would vote for someone who was so deeply flawed. You know, I mean, I know, Donald Trump, you know, I read that’s the thing is people, you know, I had his phone number in my phone book. He was he was the guy that came to the bars and and asked me about which which cocktail waitress was single, you know, that’s who he was… WALLACE: This was back in the 90s. CLOONEY: Not that low. No, back in the 2000s. Quite honestly. And and so there’s this part of you that just goes, well, that guy shouldn’t be president, but I was wrong. And he was and, and our democracy, I believe paid a price certainly around the world. And, and I worry about the possibility. I don’t think it’s as good as some people are afraid. But I do worry about it. I think we’re, we’re in a time where we need to, we need some interesting candidates all around the board, you know, WALLACE: Democratic side as well. CLOONEY: Sure. Yeah. We need we need interesting candidates out there. And, you know, I need we need our bench to be stronger, probably probably need, you know, politics don’t necessarily attract young people, because they look at it and think, wow, there’s just nothing good about getting in this.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 pm.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

