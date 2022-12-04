ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos bluntly asked incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries if he expects President Joe Biden to run for president, and “Do you want him to run?”

On Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week, the host trod some well-worn ground when he asked Leader Jeffries if he wants President Biden to run again, but to the extent there is any suspense on the first question — whether Biden will run — Jeffries is in a better position than most to impart valuable insight:

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about President Biden? We saw this major move by him and his allies in the DNC this week to rejigger the primary calendar, putting South Carolina first. Of course, South Carolina, many would argue, made Joe Biden president back in 2020. Do you expect him to run? Do you want him to run? JEFFRIES: I certainly expect him to run. And I absolutely look forward to strongly supporting him. If you think about President Biden’s track record of success, it includes, but is not limited to, the American Rescue Plan, save the economy, shots in arms, money in pockets, putting kids back in school. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, creating millions of good paying jobs, fixing our crumbling infrastructure all across America, urban America, rural America, suburban America, small town America, the heartland of America. Gun safety legislation for the first time in 30 years. It will save lives. We’ve got to do more, but it was an incredible step. The Chips and Science Act, to bring domestic manufacturing jobs back home. And the historic Inflation Reduction Act to strike a decisive blow against the climate crisis, lower energy costs, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, lower health care costs and drive down the high price of life-saving prescription drugs for millions of Americans. Those are just the highlights, George. That’s an extraordinary record. And on top of all of that, Ketanji Brown-Jackson is seated on the United States Supreme Court. That is a compelling track record of success. I know he’ll have a vision for the future. I look forward to strongly supporting President Biden’s re-election.

Watch above via ABC’s This Week.

