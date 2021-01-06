WATCH: Georgia Election Chief Gabriel Sterling Laughs Out Loud While Smacking Down Latest Trump Tweet in Real Time

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling let out a laugh as he smacked down President Donald Trump’s latest false claim about the Georgia runoff election mere minutes after Trump posted it.

On Wednesday morning, CNN’s Erin Burnett interviewed Sterling and asked him about a series of Trump tweets regarding the runoff, including one that was posted minutes earlier.

“You know this president, last night he was retweeting tweets that you guys are scrounging up votes from mystical places, that a steal is in the making in Georgia, he talked about voter dumps himself, he just tweeted a moment ago, ‘They just happened to find 50, 000 ballots last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools.'” Burnett said, and asked, “What do you say to the president who is still out there saying these things that are just not true?”

With a laugh, Sterling started to say his one-liner before Burnett could even finish, telling her “The only mystical places are somewhere in the depths of the president’s mind.”

“These ballots we found had been there, they are not ‘found’ ballots, they are cast ballots,” Sterling said. “I mean one of the things we talked about yesterday was DeKalb county, that they found 60,000. No, we have known they had 171,000 advanced voting ballots since Friday of last, of this past week because that was when they were done voting, was Friday of this past week.”

“None of this is new, none of this is surprising, this is part of his intention to continue to create chaos around this as we go into his final act today as they challenge the results from Georgia and other states,” Sterling said.

The Georgia election honcho has become something of a media star with his repeated debunkings of Trump election lies and conspiracy theories, but his office was accused of wrongly purging hundreds of thousands of voter registrations in the state, and has refused to meet with the activists who brought the suit.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]