WATCH: Giuliani Son Andrew Rants Against Judges Who Revoked Rudy’s Law License



Andrew Giuliani logged in social media on Thursday to deliver an impassioned rant critical of New York’s “partisan” Supreme Court justices after they voted to suspend his father’s law license.

“All five of them are Democrats,” Giuliani said, noting that three were appointed by incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). “Five to nothing, ultimately. Democrats with zero Republicans on there. This is just unbelievable to see just how politicized all of this has become.”

Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LG — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021

A panel of the court voted Thursday to revoke Rudy Giuliani’s law license for statements he made about the 2020 election in his capacity as a personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, writing there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large”

The younger Giuliani said he was “infuriated” and said the court was “going after one of President Trump’s closest allies,” adding, “That’s exactly what this is, And any American that doesn’t believe that — they are just biased. This is unacceptable, and I stand by my father. He did everything, ultimately, by the book.”

He also said the situation showed “disgusting” politicization within the Justice Department, calling it “a cancer that needs to be cut out.”

