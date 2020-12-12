WATCH: Giuliani Witness Mellissa Carone is Interviewed on Street at Trump March While Wearing Mellissa Carone Shirt

Mellissa Carone, the woman who achieved viral infamy as a witness at Rudy Giuliani’s farcical Michigan “hearing,” was interviewed at a “March for Trump” in Washington, DC while wearing a shirt featuring her own photo from that hearing.

A wire service videographer happened to run into Carone while shooting a livestream of the event, and she was not shy about being filmed, immediately blurting out “Hi I’m the main witness in the Giuliani case. I’m the main witness in Michigan. I’m the main witness in the Giuliani case.”

The videographer, stunned, pointed to her shirt and said “That’s a picture of you!” and asked “Can I shoot that picture?”

He then proceeded to interview Carone for several minutes, during which she teased a new hour-long video that she “just found” on her phone, and which will be dropping Monday

She also removed all doubt as to the spelling of her name, which varies depending on the news outlet, by spelling it out for the videographer: “M – E – L – L – I – S – S – A, C – A – R – O – N – E.”

Carone spoke about the experience of becoming so well-known after her performance in Michigan, and made claims similar to those she made there. Carone was lampooned on the sketch show Saturday Night Live by comic actor Cecily Strong.

Watch the video above via The Sun.

