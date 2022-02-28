Olympic gold medalist boxer Oleksandr Usyk has joined the fight against Russian forces, and has urged President Vladimir Putin to halt his advance into Ukraine.

Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of the country last week. As a result a number of renowned boxers have joined the fight to slow Russia’s advance into the country.

Usyk posted a short video from his verified Instagram account over the weekend, in which he called on Putin to end his aggression against the Ukrainian people.

“If we consider ourselves as brother, Orthodox ones, do not send your children to our country, do not fight with us,” Usyk said. “Also, I’m addressing this to the president, Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims.”

The heavyweight boxer and native to Ukraine concluded he and others are defending their country as their wives, children, and grandmothers sit in basements.

Addressing Putin, he said, ”Stop it. Stop this war.”

ESPN reported Usyk has joined a battalion of Ukrainian civilians who are intent to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty:

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the nation seeks to defend itself against an invasion from Russia that began Thursday. The Olympic gold medalist is the latest boxer to take up arms in Ukraine. Usyk’s longtime friend, Vasiliy Lomachenko, also joined a territorial defense battalion over the weekend. … Hall of Fame boxer Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, announced he was taking up arms to defend against the invasion on Thursday. His brother, fellow Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army earlier this month in anticipation of the attack.

Usyk, a southpaw, took home a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

