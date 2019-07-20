WATCH: GOP Congressman Attacks Kirsten Gillibrand for Wanting to Keep Poison Out of School Lunches

North Dakota Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong attacked New York Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand for wanting to keep school lunches free of a pesticide that the Obama administration wanted to ban, but which the Trump administration greenlit this week.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency announced, this week, that it will not ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos for agricultural use, despite the fact that it is already banned for household use, and has the potential to damage brain development in children — according to studies produced by the EPA.

The potential harm to children was also not enough to keep one Republican congressman from attacking Senator Gillibrand for introducing a bill aimed at keeping children from being exposed to chlorpyrifos in their school lunches.

At a recent congressional hearing on Kellyanne Conway’s Hatch Act violations, Rep. Armstrong took things to a bizarre place as he was questioning the Office of Special Counsel’s Henry Kerner about whether certain hypothetical situations would constitute such a violation.

In one of many hypotheticals he posed, Armstrong attacked Gillibrand’s bill, and literally said that trying to keep poison out of children’s food constitutes “interfering with school lunch programs.”

“Senator Gillibrand, in her role as senator and not as a candidate for president, has introduced legislation to eliminate pesticides from school food, school lunch programs,” he said, “demonstrating her misunderstanding of science and production agriculture.”

“I’m sure It’s just a coincidence that it happened right around the same time it was mentioned in a campaign speech,” he continued, then added “But if she wants to check with the former first lady, I’m sure she will find out that rural America doesn’t really like the Senate or the White House interfering with school lunch programs.”

Armstrong was referring to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who faced stiff resistance from conservatives, for some reason, to her efforts at improving school lunch nutritional standards.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

