comScore

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis Compares School Reopening to the Killing of Osama bin Laden

By Joe DePaoloAug 13th, 2020, 9:11 am

With anxious parents around the state of Florida debating whether or not to send their children back to school in the next few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) shared a metaphor which is unlikely to provide much reassurance.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the Florida governor relayed comments made to him by Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord.

“She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation,” DeSantis said. “Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning.”

The remark drew heavy criticism and mockery:

The governor’s school reopen push comes as the state continues to be hard hit by the coronavirus. While case numbers have decreased by a third from their peak two weeks ago, the state is still averaging nearly 7,000 positives per day — according to data compiled by The New York Times. Nonetheless, DeSantis has been firm in his stance on reopening — threatening to withhold funds from districts which do not offer in-person learning.

Watch above, via WJAX.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: