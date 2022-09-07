WATCH: Grown Man Shamelessly Intercepts Ball Meant for Little Girl at Washington Nationals Game

A grown man with a glove at a Washington Nationals game shamelessly intercepted a ball that was intended for a young girl last week, but video of the incident only went viral Wednesday.

A short clip posted on Twitter on Sept. 1 shows a player identified as Nats outfielder Joey Meneses throwing a ball toward a group of children.

With the ball airborne, the grown man with a glove swooped in and snatched it. The grown man with a glove then disappeared offscreen and the video stopped.

A woman named Gina Hilliard claimed the ball was intended for her daughter. She posted the video, tagged the team and made a request.

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022

“Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals,” she wrote.[C]an you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter?”

The request sat for five days, apparently unseen. The official Washington Nationals Twitter account eventually responded to her.

hey Gina! Mind giving us a follow and we’ll send you a DM? — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 6, 2022

Hilliard later noted the team had reached out to her, and was sending something special her way.

Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted. They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one! ❤️⚾️ — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 7, 2022

The man who stole a souvenir from the child has not been identified, but deserves shame. Not only for wrecking a special moment for a child, but for bringing a glove to a Major League Baseball game.

