WATCH: Grown Man Shamelessly Intercepts Ball Meant for Little Girl at Washington Nationals Game

By Kipp JonesSep 7th, 2022, 6:40 pm
 

Gina Hilliard

A grown man with a glove at a Washington Nationals game shamelessly intercepted a ball that was intended for a young girl last week, but video of the incident only went viral Wednesday.

A short clip posted on Twitter on Sept. 1 shows a player identified as Nats outfielder Joey Meneses throwing a ball toward a group of children.

With the ball airborne, the grown man with a glove swooped in and snatched it. The grown man with a glove then disappeared offscreen and the video stopped.

A woman named Gina Hilliard claimed the ball was intended for her daughter. She posted the video, tagged the team and made a request.

“Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals,” she wrote.[C]an you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter?”

The request sat for five days, apparently unseen. The official Washington Nationals Twitter account eventually responded to her.

Hilliard later noted the team had reached out to her, and was sending something special her way.

The man who stole a souvenir from the child has not been identified, but deserves shame. Not only for wrecking a special moment for a child, but for bringing a glove to a Major League Baseball game.

