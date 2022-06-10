WATCH: Here Are the 17 Seconds of Ivanka’s Testimony That Set Trump Off and Landed Her Under the Bus

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump was shown the underside of the proverbial bus by President Donald Trump over just 17 seconds of her video deposition to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol.

On Friday morning, Trump took to his social media app to strike back at his daughter’s testimony, referring to her as “Ivanka Trump” and denigrating her aptitude as a senior adviser toward the end of his presidency.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump wrote.

The attack was prompted by a mere 17 seconds of video from the hours of testimony that Ivanka gave the committee.

At Thursday night’s hearing, committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney played bombshell video of former Attorney General Bill Barr calling Trump’s claims of a stolen election “bullshit.”

She then twisted the knife a bit more before introducing Ms. Trump’s testimony:

LIZ CHENEY: But President Trump persisted, repeating the false Dominion allegations in public at least a dozen more times even after his Attorney General told him they were, quote, “complete nonsense.” And after Barr’s resignation on December 23rd, the acting Attorney General who replaced him, Jeff Rosen, and the Acting Deputy Richard Donoghue, told President Trump over and over again that the evidence did not support allegations he was making in public. Many of President Trump’s White House staff also recognized that the evidence did not support the claims President Trump was making. This is the President’s daughter, commenting on Bill Barr’s statement that the Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election. (VIDEO CLIP) COMMITTEE STAFFER: How did that affect your perspective about the election when Attorney General Barr made that statement? IVANKA TRUMP: It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So, I accepted what he was saying.

There are still about 8 hours of Ivanka’s testimony that have not been aired — yet.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com