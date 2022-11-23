WATCH: Hilarious Parody Video Showcases Romantic ‘Chemistry’ Between AOC and Musk

A fan-edited parody video of Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going viral, appearing to showcase their undeniable “chemistry.”

Posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the video intercuts two separate interviews of Ocasio-Cortez and Musk to make it appear as if they are staring back into each other’s eyes.

Created by digital artist @mazemoore, the video has garnered 6.7 million views.

Elon Musk and AOC finally worked out their differences. The chemistry these two have is crazy. pic.twitter.com/4dYzYAinqa — Maze (@mazemoore) November 23, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez and Musk have had their public disputes, the most recent being Musk reinstating former President Donald Trump to Twitter.

But the video begins with Ocasio-Cortez simply saying, “I’m sorry.”

“Nobody’s perfect,” Musk replied.

“I’m breaking all the rules. I’m breaking all the rules,” the New York Rep. laughed.

“I guess, we might make some mistakes. Who knows?” Musk said.

The video continues as the two share an awkward silence together staring into each other’s eyes.

“I think one of the biggest problems we have in DC is that everyone’s egos are too big,” Ocasio-Cortez giggled.

“I actually prefer to have no titles at all,” Musk replied.

“You’re opening yourself up,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I’m just being me,” Musk said as the Representative stared back at him in awe.

Musk replied to the tweet and commented a heart-shaped hands emoji.

🫶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

This is not the first video @mazemoore has created that, through the magic of editing, brings two opposing people into the same digital room.

Back in September, they released a video that appeared to show former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden interviewing each other on 60 Minutes.

That video garnered over 2.7 million views.

