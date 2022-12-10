Hilarity ensued when Fox Business Network’s Ed Lawrence claimed his reward from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for an unusual prize: “Most Hungover Reporter.”

At Thursday’s White House briefing, as Jean-Pierre tried to move on from a still-questioning Peter Doocy, Lawrence threw his hat into the ring for next turn by citing an unusual promise that JEan-Pierre made the night before:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m going to the back. I’m going to the back. I’m going to the back.

Go ahead.

MR. LAWRENCE: Yeah, thanks, Karine. On a different topic —

Q That’s not the back. That’s the middle.

MR. LAWRENCE: — so the incoming —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We’ll keep — we’ll keep going.

MR. LAWRENCE: Also, I’m the most hungover in the room, as you promised yesterday. (Laughter.)

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, are you? (Laughs.) Okay. I’m coming back.

MR. LAWRENCE: My head is killing me. Wow.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re right. I said that I would go to the most hungover person in the room. You’re right. (Laughter.) Go ahead. That was the promise I made last night. You’re absolutely right.

Go ahead.

MR. LAWRENCE: So the incoming House leader has announced that he will create a select committee on China, and I wanted to get the President’s thoughts about this committee. Do we need another set of eyeballs on the U.S. policies towards China?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, we’re going to — I would refer you to the committee on its internal committee — committee process here — to Congress, I would refer you to.

Under President Biden, we are more prepared to outcompete China, protect our national security, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific than ever before. We look forward to continue working with Congress on these priorities — priorities where — you know, important issues, our top priority on this. But I refer you to Congress.

MR. LAWRENCE: But there doesn’t need to be a review of the whole relationship with China?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again, I would refer you to Congress on their internal process here. All right. All right.