White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will be called before Congress to answer for her repeated violations of federal law, thanks to 24 House Democrats and one Republican.

On Wednesday morning, the House Oversight Committee votes 25-16 to subpoena White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway after she refused to appear voluntarily before the committee to answer for repeated violations of the Hatch Act.

The Republicans on the committee demanded a recorded vote, during which all of the Democrats on the committee were joined by one Republican, Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, in voting to subpoena Conway to appear before the committee.

Amash has also bucked his party by being the lone congressional Republican to support impeaching President Donald Trump.

Conway had already been found in violation of the Hatch Act previously when the Office of Special Counsel released a report that found Conway guilty of dozens more violations, and which called for her removal from federal service. The Hatch Act prohibits partisan political activity by federal employees under certain circumstances, depending on the position.

Watch video of the vote above, via C-SPAN.

