WATCH: Interviewer Straight-Up Asks Biden To Choose Between Trump and DeSantis During Florida Trip

President Joe Biden was asked to choose between opponents during his Florida trip: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or Florida resident and ex-President Donald Trump?

On Thursday, the president gave a fiery speech at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida where he assailed Republicans in a continuation of the heated exchange that became the focal point of his State of the Union address.

Biden also sat down for an interview with Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro, who asked Biden about his plans for 2024 and his preference in Florida Man opponents. Biden

JULIO VAQUEIRO: Thanks for your time. So you’ve said now multiple times that you have an intention to run for reelection, but you haven’t made that decision yet. What’s stopping you from making that decision?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’m just not ready to make it.

JULIO VAQUEIRO: There’s no no motive behind that?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: No.

JULIO VAQUEIRO: How do you win Democrats again? Many of them are concerned about your age.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, that’s not what I hear. It’s not. Look, do you know any polling is accurate these days? You all told me that there was no way we were going to do well this off year election. I told you from the beginning we were going to do well, you all told me I couldn’t win the general election. We did well. I feel good about where we are. I feel good about the way things are, and I feel good about the reception I get. And I think it’s awful difficult to poll these days. You know, you guys, I’m not going holy the number of I think you have to somebody make like 51 calls to get one call through and ask what… Ask any pollster how accurate they think their polling is. Yeah, but look, it may be that, you know, I run, I get clobbered and if I run, I win. I mean, that’s not my motive. It’s not the basis upon which I make the judgment.

JULIO VAQUEIRO: We’re in Florida, which, as you know, is the home of two probable contenders for the presidency. Would there be a difference running against Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I have no idea.

JULIO VAQUEIRO: I mean, it’s.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’m serious. I have no idea.

JULIO VAQUEIRO: But I guess my question is, because you talk a lot about how divided the country is and how you want to unite it, which is which is true. But I do wonder if you think there would be a difference between running against one or the other candidate in terms of polarization?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: No, I don’t think so, because I think that they have a similar modus operandi, a similar way in which they work. But I really don’t know. I’ve never decided to run or not run based on who the opponent will be.