WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Can’t Stop Complaining on Air About Having to Cover Snow Storm

Mark Woodley, a sports reporter for Iowa station KWWL-TV, has an unenviable task this week: he was recruited by the network to cover the impending winter storm.

Woodley was first assigned to do a live remote hit for the station in the early hours of Friday morning, just as the snow storm was ramping up, Deadline reported.

He did not hide his feelings about the assignment.

“Mark, how are you feeling out there?” asked lead anchor Ryan Witry.

Woodley, stationed in front of an empty road at 3:30am, replied: “Again, the same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question.”

“I normally do sports,” he added. “Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same.”

“I didn’t even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today,” Woodley added.

In another segment Woodley had changed locations and the storm appeared to have picked up.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, Ryan. You know, I — I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long and generally on those shows, I’m inside. So this is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier,” he said with a forced grin.

Woodley began to ask why he was forced to do reporting while exposed to the elements versus another anchor who was able to be in a weather vehicle.

“How do I get that? ‘Storm Chaser Seven’ duty. I feel like Clint got the better end of that deal, you know, that thing’s heated. The outdoors currently is not heated,” Woodley said.

In an additional segment, Woodley reported from a parking lot with piles of snow behind him.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, Ryan. I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news,” he began. “The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Woodley pleaded one last time with the anchor, asking to return to his job in sports.

“Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure, Ryan, that you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me because compared to two and a half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder,” he said.

Finally, as the sun was starting to rise, Woodley was officially off duty.

“Live in Waterloo for the last time this morning, thankfully. I’m Mark Woodley News 7 – KWWL,” he signed off.

Watch above via KWWL-TV – Iowa.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com