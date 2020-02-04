Watch: Iowa Voter Freaks Out on Buttigieg Precinct Capt. After Finding Out Mayor Pete is Gay

Nikki van den Heever, a caucus precinct captain for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, tried to talk down an Iowa woman who was incensed to find out — in real-time during a caucus after she’d signed a card supporting him — that the candidate is openly gay.

“Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner? Pete?” the woman says in the clip, which was posted to both Twitter and Reddit early Tuesday morning.

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X — Annabel Park (@annabelpark) February 4, 2020

“Yes,” van den Heever responds.

“Are you kidding?” the woman says, and upon being told Mayor Pete is married, says “Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?”

“I don’t know, you signed it. We could go ask,” van den Heever says, then tells the woman, “The whole point of it is, though, he’s a human being, right? Just like you and me and it shouldn’t really matter…”

“Well he better read the Bible,” the woman — who is wearing buttons in support of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar — says.

“He does, and he says that God doesn’t choose a political party because…” van den Heever says, as the woman interrupts to ask, “Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?”

“Well I totally respect your viewpoint on this, I so totally do, but I think that we were not around when the Bible was written,” van den Heever replies.

“How come this is never been brought out before?” the woman asks.

The precinct captain tries to convince the woman that we’re all human beings and says she’ll check on the status of her signed card.

Mayor Pete and his husband Chasten Buttigieg were on the cover of Time magazine in May.

