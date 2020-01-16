WATCH: Jared Kushner Confronted Over Grandfather Lying on Immigration Forms to Enter U.S.

Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the next cover star of Time, was confronted by the magazine over his administration’s immigration policies in light of a new report that his grandfather lied on immigration forms in order to access the United States.

In a video released to accompany the lengthy profile, Kushner is asked by Time’s senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett about his family immigration history and grandfather reportedly lying on his immigration form. In response, the White House official made a distinction between his ideals and the president’s.

“A new book coming out is reporting that your grandfather lied on his immigration form, used a different name, took the name Kushner to come in,” Bennett said. “Does that make you more sympathetic to immigrants who are facing immigration violations now?”

“Look, I have my personal opinions, my personal sympathies, but I work for for the president of the United States, and you know my job is to, when he asks my advice on things, give him my advice, but when the president makes a decision, my job is to help him execute that decision,” Kushner replied.

“Your grandparents survived the Holocaust,” Bennet followed up. “How do you reconcile that family legacy with the fact that refugee numbers have gone down so dramatically under President Trump?”

Kushner replied that President Donald Trump wants “more immigrants” to come into the country, but rather through the “front door,” land enter “legally,” while claiming a historic number of green cards were handed out last year.

“This isn’t my immigration plan; this is President Trump’s immigration plan,” Kushner said.

Time’s profile emphasized Kushner’s unusual power in the Trump White House, but also spotlighted frustrations from some senior staffers that Kushner seems to take credit for achievements at the last minute.

“Sometimes he comes in, he f-cks everything up, and if it works well, he takes credit, [but] if it’s sh-tty, he just flits away,” a senior White House official told to Time magazine.

In the interview with Time, Kushner added that “one thing you have to remember when you work for President Trump is that you don’t make the waves. He makes the waves.”

“Your job is to surf the wave as best as you can every day. And you have to always smile and have a sense of humor with it because he’s the one who’s got the instinct,” he said.

Author Andrea Bernstein, in an excerpt of her book on Kushner published in the New Yorker earlier this month, reported that Kushner’s grandfather lied on immigration forms for the family to have a better chance of legally immigrating to the United States — which leaves the son-in-law in a challenging position advocating for Trump’s draconian immigration policy.

“In 1949, in order to increase his chances of obtaining an American visa, Rae’s husband and Jared’s grandfather, Yossel Berkowitz, posed as his father-in-law’s son, listing Kushner as his name on U.S. immigration paperwork, and renaming himself Joseph Kushner. As a result, his son Charles was called Charles Kushner, not Charles Berkowitz, and his grandson was Jared Kushner, not Jared Berkowitz. Jared’s wife’s married name would be Ivanka Kushner, not Ivanka Berkowitz,” Bernstein wrote.

The author reported in detail why the Kushner family falsely stated their country of origin in order to have a better chance of gaining access to the United States.

“Their country of origin was recorded as ‘Germany,’ a more favorable country of origin for immigration purposes than their real home country, Poland.”

Read the Time profile here.

