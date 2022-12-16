WATCH: Jean-Pierre Rips Trump Admin When Reporter Asks If Biden ‘Bears Some Responsibility’ For Low Covid Booster Rate

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ripped the Trump administration’s lack of a vaccine plan when Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller asked if President Joe Biden “bears some responsibility” for low rates of Covid booster updates.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Miller noted that 14 percent of Americans are completely up-to-date, and asked if Biden feels responsible for the lag. KJP reminded Miller of the situation they inherited from Trump, and pointed to the Biden administration’s consistent push to get Americans vaccinated:

MR. MILLER: And then — I’m sorry — back on COVID, something that Dr. Jha talked a lot about — the importance of Americans getting vaccinated. The latest CDC data shows that, you know, only about 14 percent of Americans have actually gotten the updated vaccines. Does the President believe that he or his administration bears some responsibility for not being able to convince the vast majority of Americans to get these updated shots that we heard from Dr. Jha are so important in this season?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, let’s not forget, Zeke, when the President walked into the administration, he put forth a comprehensive Covid vaccination plan that would — that did not exist before he stepped into the administration, that helped get more than 200 million Americans across the country fully vaccinated, and also made sure that there was equity at the center of his plan.

Look, we’re in a different phase, as we — you’ve heard us say, in this pandemic. And — and we are going to encourage people to get that new vaccine. We have the tools. We have the tools that we know work when it comes to Covid, when it comes to this pandemic. And — and we’re going to continue to let folks know to utilize those tools.

And so you’ve seen — as I started this briefing saying we’re seeing a familiar face in the press briefing room. And that’s because we’ve been trying to be very consistent on pushing that message out and letting people know that they need to get the new vaccine. It is important. We know it works, especially as they’re going to see their grandparents, as they’re going to see families — how important it is to get that new vaccine for themselves but also for their loved ones.

Look, we believe we’ve had a comprehensive message, we’ve had a comprehensive plan. But again, we’re in a new phase of this — of this pandemic. And we just have to continue to beat the drum, and we’ll continue to do that.