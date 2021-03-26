WATCH: Jen Psaki Addresses Reporters at Friday Press Conference

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to address reporters at the daily White House press conference at 12:30 Eastern p.m. on Thursday.

She is likely to field questions about topics including a recent surge in the number of coronavirus infections, in addition to President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement that he was setting a new target of delivering 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of April.

You can watch above, live via the White House.

