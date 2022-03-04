WATCH: Jen Psaki Asked About Bombshell Trump ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ Jan. 6 Committee Filing

CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the bombshell Jan. 6 committee filing that accuses former President Donald Trump of participating in a “criminal conspiracy.”

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol filed court documents accusing Trump and his team of engaging in “a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States” by attempting to prevent the certification of his loss in the 2020 presidential election. That certification was eventually carried out by then-Vice President Mike Pence.

At a White House press briefing Thursday afternoon, Ms. Cordes asked Psaki for a reaction to that news, and while Psaki wound up citing the independence of the Justice Department, she prefaced that with a strong denunciation of Trump’s actions:

Q Okay. And then, finally, you know, we all saw the news about the January 6th — MS. PSAKI: Yeah. Q — committee and, you know, their belief that there was criminal activity. I wanted to get your reaction to that. And also, does the President believe that former Vice President Pence should volunteer to testify before the committee? MS. PSAKI: Well, let me first reiterate something you heard the President say: The former President subverted the Constitution in an attempt to overturn a lawful and fair election. His actions represent a unique and existential threat to our democracy. And the President has been clear that these events warrant a full investigation. Part of this is what we’re seeing play out. And what you just mentioned has been reported over the course of the morning. We, of course, respect the independence of the Department of Justice. That gives confidence to the American people. That’s how it should always be. And they will make a decision — a decision about how to move from here. As it relates to Vice President Pence, I would say: The President believes that anyone who is asked should participate in the process of getting to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.

