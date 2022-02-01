WATCH: Jen Psaki Bristles at Fox Reporter Who Questions Fed Nominee Because Spouse Was Trump Impeachment Manager

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took exception to a reporter who questioned President Joe Biden’s pick for the Fed board because of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

At Monday’s press briefing, Fox Business Network White House Correspondent Edward Lawrence drew a rebuke from Psaki when he questioned the independence of Former United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and Federal Reserve Board nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin because her husband is Rep. Jamie Raskin — who was a House manager for Trump’s impeachment.

“The Federal Reserve maintains its independence. One of the picks, Sarah Bloom Raskin, is the wife of Representative Jamie Raskin, as you know. And it’s been a while since I’ve gotten to see you, so I get to ask about Federal Reserve now,” Lawrence said.

“You know, he was an impeachment manager in the impeachment trial of a Republican president, so does the President believe she can keep that independence from the Fed?” Lawrence asked.

Psaki replied that Ms. Raskin”can stand on her own qualifications, not just because she’s a woman, but because she’s done a lot in her career. She has been said by many to be the most qualified person to be nominated to this role, which I think is probably more important than who she’s married to, I would argue.”

Psaki then ticked through some statements of support and qualifications for Raskin’s nomination, and dismissed Lawrence’s question about concerns from supporters of fossil fuel.

Lawrence tried one more time, concluding by asking Psaki “So her husband being an impeachment manager had nothing to do with it? Just to put a button on it.”

“Again, I would say that her experience and her impeccable credentials were the determinant in her being nominated for this role. And I — I think it’s a little questionable for anyone to raise otherwise,” Psaki said.

Rep. Raskin is also currently a member of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol.

