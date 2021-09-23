WATCH: Jen Psaki Corrects Peter Doocy’s Claim Biden ‘Hasn’t Even Tried’ to Undo Trump Immigration Policies

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki corrected Fox News’ Peter Doocy when he claimed that President Joe Biden’s administration and congressional Democrats haven’t “even tried” to undo former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

At Wednesday’s daily briefing, Doocy cited the administration’s use of Title 42, a public health law that allows for the expulsion of people and goods in order to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, to suggest a conflict with the administration’s denunciations of Trump-era policies.

“[B]ecause you keep using Title 42 to defend this administration’s immigration policies: That is a Trump-era regulation. You guys came in saying that the Trump-era immigration policy was very inhumane,” Doocy began.

“Title 42 is not an immigration policy… it is a health authority, because we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Psaki cut in. “The Trump administration’s approach to immigration was inhumane and was immoral. That’s why we need to put a new policy in place, and we need Congress to pass that policy.”

“Unified control — Democratic control of Congress. Many months in office. You have not even tried,” Doocy said.

“That’s not actually true. There’s been a…” Psaki began as Doocy interrupted to say “Well, when’s the vote?”

“Peter, just to — just factual here,” Psaki said, raising a hand to quiet Doocy, “there’s been a bill proposed the first day in office. Currently, it was proposed as a part of — steps were proposed as part of the reconciliation process. The parliamentarian rejected that proposal. They’re going back and proposing new options. The President supports that. He would like to see immigration reform pass into law more humane processes.”

Just this week, as Psaki referenced, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that Democrats could not include immigration reform in their reconciliation bill — which has been a top political story for several days.

Watch above via C-Span.

