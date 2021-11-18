WATCH: Jen Psaki Defends White House Reporters When Asked About the #PsakiBomb Phenomenon

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended reporters when she was asked about the #PsakiBomb narrative that has developed among her supporters, and been decried by others.

Politico’s Anita Kumar interviewed Ms. Psaki on Wednesday and asked Psaki about her approach to the job. In a funny moment, Kumar acknowledged the #Psakibomb phenomenon, and recalled being on the receiving end a few months ago.

“Your answers to some questions in the briefing room have quickly earned the hashtag ‘Psakibomb,’ I think I got one of those answers early on in your tenure,” Kumar said, drawing a sheepish smile from Psaki. The pair tangled over President Joe Biden’s China policy during Psaki’s second week on the job.

“You were recently portrayed on Saturday Night Live,” Kumar noted, referencing a recent cold open in which Psaki’s eponymous explosives were referenced.

“When you were coming into the role, how did you decide to approach it? Did you seek advice from someone?” Kumar asked.

After addressing the question more generally, Psaki shared that “I’m a human being. I’m an Irish person who, not to stereotype myself, but I have times where I get a little hot. I try not to. But there are days where I wish I would have been calmer or more, more gracious in my responses when you have a moment of human frustration.”

She then circled back to the exchanges Kumar referenced in the question, saying that “the back and forth, and I hope you agree with this from covering this White House and others, is a healthy part of democracy.”

“Your job, the job of White House reporters, is not to treat me with kid gloves or always agree,” Psaki continued. “It’s to push me to push for more information, to push for more access, to push for more answers. That’s their job.”

“My job is to provide as much information as I can possibly provide and provide insight into the president’s thinking. It doesn’t mean it’s conflicting. It just means that sometimes that back and forth, even if it gets heated, that’s a healthy part of how it’s supposed to work,” Psaki said.

In an interview with Mediaite, Psaki confessed to getting a little “edgy” by Fridays, and to a specific irritation for reporters who “try to kind of say, well, so what you’re saying is X? And it’s like, no, that’s not what I’m saying. And that does sometimes get a little bit under my skin, and I try to control that.”

Watch above via Politico.

