WATCH: Jen Psaki Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Latest Nazi Comparison

CNN anchor John Berman asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for her resonse to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest Nazi comparison, in which she equated vaccine outreach with “medical brownshirts.”

In response to President Joe Biden’s speech on Covid vaccine outreach, Rep. Greene posted a tweet in which she wrote, among other things, that “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of New Day, Berman read the comments, and asked Psaki about them.

“I know that the people going to door to door are not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, so I will stipulate there are things that are flat out dishonest about what Marjorie Taylor Greene said there, but there are other Republican members of Congress to who for some reason are upset about this door to door effort to educate people on vaccines,” Berman said, and asked “What does her statement really say to you?”

“Well, first, I will tell you we don’t take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. So I can assure every one of that,” Psaki said.

“But also John, what we’re trying to do here as the federal government is protect the American people, and save lives, prevent people from getting covid and the coronavirus,” she continued. “And what we’ve seen over the course of the last several months is that one of the biggest barriers is access. And people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

“It’s up to every individual to decide whether they are going to get vaccinated, but especially as we’re seeing reports from the CDC about the rise of the Delta variant, one of the most transmissible variants we’ve seen there, this is about protecting people and saving lives. That’s a role we’re going to continue to play from the federal government, and use any of the tools and tactics that we think will be effective,” she said.

Just weeks ago, Greene compared mask mandates with the persecution of Jews and repeatedly stood by those comments. She ended up apologizing after a visit to the Holocaust Museum, saying “there’s nothing comparable” to the Holocaust.

Watch above via CNN.

