WATCH: Jen Psaki Pestered by Fly at Briefing — Who Proceeds to Circle Back

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fended off an “aggressive” pest at her latest daily briefing — and no, not the kind that asks questions.

A common housefly interrupted Psaki repeatedly and made such a nuisance of itself at Monday’s briefing that it made its way into the official White House transcript.

First, as Psaki answered a reporter’s question about apportioning credit for the coronavirus vaccine, the transcript noted her efforts to shoo the fly:

Q No, but I think it’s just — it’s a — I think it’s an issue — I mean, I think it’s a common sense that these are people who supported him. These are people who are hesitant to get vaccinated. I don’t think it takes a lot to draw the conclusion. MS. PSAKI: Well, let me — let me be very clear. Our — our objective is to ensure all Americans will get vaccinated. That would be — of course, we’d love — we’d love that. Democrats, Republicans, independents — it’s not a political issue to us. The virus does not — (the Press Secretary swats at a fly) — sorry — the virus does not look at people’s party affiliation. We recognize that. The President is going to govern for all people.

Moments later, Psaki was previewing President Joe Biden’s visit with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan when the persistent critter circled back:

So, during — (the Press Secretary swats at a fly) — sorry, this is an aggressive fly. During the meeting — (laughter) — during the meeting, today — I apologize, this is a very — Q It’s D.C. MS. PSAKI: It is. During the meeting today, we hope this will be an opportunity to highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan — a key security partner.

It’s not the first time Psaki has suffered such an interruption, and we have it on good authority that a tiny voice could be heard asking something about “the White House cat.”

