WATCH: Jen Psaki Repeatedly Asked to Comment on Prospect of Trump’s Return to Facebook

Inquiring minds wanted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the prospect of former President Donald Trump’s return to Facebook if the company were to announce a decision allowing him to again post on the platform.

At Tuesday’s daily briefing, the subject of Trump’s possible reinstatement to Facebook and Instagram came up early in the briefing when Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove got Psaki to make a brief comment on the issue.

“Facebook is going to decide whether to reinstate Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram,” Wingrove said, and asked “If he is reinstated, is there any change in strategy that the White House would put in messaging, in other words, if he’s on these platforms expressing his views, does that change what you do at all?”

“No,” Psaki replied.

Raquel Krähenbühl of Globo News Brazil also took a crack at the subject on behalf of an absent colleague, asking “Does the White House believe that former President Trump should be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram?”

“It’s a decision being made by an independent oversight board. Beyond that we don’t have any further comment,” Psaki replied.

Facebook’s oversight board actually already has reached a decision, and will announce that decision on Wednesday. Trump was banned indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7 following the deadly Capitol insurrection, and permanently suspended from Twitter.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]