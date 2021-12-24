WATCH: Jen Psaki Reveals Part of Biden’s ABC Interview That Was Edited Out — And We Have FULL Transcript

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed a portion of President Joe Biden’s interview with David Muir that was edited out of ABC News’ broadcast — and Mediaite has obtained a full transcript of the exchange.

Psaki held a briefing with reporters on Thursday during which she was asked about comments the president made in support of carving out a voting rights exception to the filibuster.

The exchange was not included in the ABC Nightly News broadcast of the full interview, but was aired Thursday morning — and it turns out it was aired with some heavy edits.

When Psaki was asked about the president supporting a filibuster exception, she pointed out the additional context, and read out loud what was omitted from the broadcast. It is fairly routine for interviews to be edited for time or clarity, or other production-related reasons.

Psaki was asked what made the president “decide to come out publicly with that direct wording?”

She replied by reading out Muir’s question, as well as part of the response that was edited by ABC:

“So, you support a carveout of the filibuster for voting rights?” “Well, I don’t think we” have — “we may have to go [to] that far. But I would…if they — if it’s — the only thing standing between getting” votes right- — “voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster. I support making the exception of voting rights for the filibuster.” So just so everybody has the full context. You know, the President has spoken to his view — his strong view — that getting voting rights legislation passed is a fundamental priority for him. It’s something that is essential so that people across the country are able to exercise their right to vote, to participate in the democratic process. That’s something he has always believed, always been committed to. As he said in his answer last night, we may not have to go to that, but he is prepared to support changes if that’s the only thing standing in the way of getting this done.

Mediaite obtained a full transcript of the exchange from the White House, which contains comments that weren’t included in the broadcast or Psaki’s reading. The most newsworthy of these is that the president told Muir “Right now, there are 10 bipartisan senators sitting down, including Joe Manchin, trying to change the Senate rules” to allow for the passage of voting rights.

This question has been asked to death of Biden and of Psaki, and the president’s view — that he would prefer not changing Senate rules but would support doing so if it were absolutely necessary — has remained essentially unchanged since the presidential campaign.

Here’s the full transcript of the exchange:

Q You know many of your supporters believe, in order to protect democracy in this country, you’ve got to protect voter’s rights. THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Q As we near the end of year one, nothing has been done. It’s been blocked by the filibuster. Are you prepared to support fundamental changes in the Senate rules to get this done? THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Q What does that mean? THE PRESIDENT: It means whatever it takes. Right now, there are 10 bipartisan senators sitting down, including Joe Manchin, trying to change the Senate rules — and they’ve been changed a number of times — change the Senate rules to accommodate being able to bring up and get passage of — up or down — of a major piece of legislation without requiring 60 votes. Q So, you support a carveout of the filibuster for voting rights? THE PRESIDENT: Well, I don’t think we may have to go that far. But I would be if they — if it’s — the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster. I support making the exception of voting rights for the filibuster.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com