WATCH: Jen Psaki Says ‘The American People Are Grateful’ Biden Isn’t Like Trump on World Stage

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “the American people are grateful” that President Joe Biden is not like former President Donald Trump when it comes to global leadership.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told The Washington Post opinions editor-at-large Michael Duffy that “In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO. And I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was waiting for that.”

At Friday’s White House press briefing, Psaki was asked about Bolton’s comments, and used the opportunity to contrast Biden’s engagement with allies with that of the former occupant of the Oval Office:

Q And then just quickly: There was a Washington Post event earlier today where John Bolton said that Trump, quote, “may well have withdrawn from NATO” in a second term and that Putin was, quote, “waiting for that.” And I’m wondering if you had any comment on that. MS. PSAKI: Well, I think that’s — I saw those comments — you know, another reason why the American people are grateful — the majority of the American people — that President Biden has not taken a page out of his predecessors’ playbook as it relates to global engagement and global leadership, because, certainly, we could be in a different place. I mean, there’s no question that the strength and unity of NATO has been a powerful force in this moment. And it may take longer time to have the — the hopeful impact. But, you know, that is — the strengthening of NATO, we think, is no — is unquestionably good for our security here in the United States and for the global sec- — for global security.

The Post also published a statement from a Trump spokesperson in response to Bolton’s remarks:

In a statement, Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, dismissed Bolton’s criticism and said the former adviser “is only happy when America is at war.” “President Trump led America into one of the most peaceful times in U.S. history,” Budowich said. “John Bolton is just mad he was fired.”

Watch above via C-Span.

