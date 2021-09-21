WATCH: Jen Psaki Stops Peter Doocy’s ‘Quick One on Boosters’ in Its Tracks By Reading Full Biden Quote

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made quick work of a “quick” question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy by reading a key quote from President Joe Biden that Doocy did not include in his query on Covid boosters.

At Monday’s briefing, Doocy — who has repeatedly praised Psaki in a series of glowing print profiles of his ostensible foil — wound up their exchange with a “quick one on boosters” that included a quote from the president, but cut off a key and clear disclaimer in the next sentence.

Psaki — who described a “professional” off-camera relationship with Doocy in an interview with Mediaite — completed the quote for hm:

DOOCY: And just a quick one on boosters: Why did the President say in August, “Just remember, as a simple rule: Eight months after your second shot, get a booster shot” if there is not enough data to support that for the general population? MS. PSAKI: Well, what the President also said is that, “I want to be very clear, the plan is pending the FDA conducting in an independent evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the CDC’s Advisory Committee.” We are right now in the week of September 20th. The advisory committee is meeting on Thursday. We’ve seen some recommendations that we felt was a step forward in providing more protection to people across the country. And we’ll wait for that process to play out. Our objective and our role is to ensure we have the capacity, the number of shots to provide them to the American people.

Psaki’s direct quote was from Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, but was nearly identical to what the president said about the booster plan. The president said the following during his August 18 remarks on the boosters:

The plan is for every — every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot. Pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC’s Committee of outside experts, we’ll be ready to start these booster — this booster program during the week of September 20, in which time anyone fully vaccinated on or before January 20 will be eligible to get a booster shot.

Doocy went on to point out that most of the FDA independent board “say there is not the science and asked, “Is this a case of him getting ahead on the science?”

Psaki explained that the booster policy “is going to be an ongoing process,” and that most of the people eligible to get a booster now are those over 65 anyway “because those are people who would have had the second dose six months ago.”

“If we’re looking at when we’re going to have available data — that’s what the CDC and the FDA looks at — they need enough data to make assessments. No one is suggesting that there will never be boosters. We are suggesting that there needs to be a process to be seen through for when boosters should be approved and when a broader swath of the population is eligible,” Psaki said.

Biden’s Covid team has also mounted a detailed defense against the charge that they got “ahead of the science.”

Watch above via C-Span and The White House.

