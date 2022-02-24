WATCH: Jen Psaki Vows ‘We Are Going To Fight Back’ Against ‘Efforts To Tar’ Biden Supreme Court Candidates

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan that the Biden administration will “fight back” against “efforts to tar” the reputations of President Joe Biden’s potential Supreme Court picks.

President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and will name his nominee by the end of February — four days from now. But Biden’s opponents have been relentless in attacking him over that pledge.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Ms. Ryan asked Ms. Psaki what the White House will do to protect candidates for the Supreme Court from specific attacks on their reputations:

MS. RYAN: — the administration has been fervrent — fervor — fervent — I can’t even get the word out — saying that they will — that you all will fight against anyone who tries to mar or ruin the reputation of any of these nominees. MS. PSAKI: Yeah. MS. RYAN: What are you willing to do in this fight to keep their reputations that they walked into this process with? MS. PSAKI: That’s a good question, April. I think what we mean by that is: There are a range of eminently qualified Black women whose names have been out there as potential nominees — all of these women would make tremendous additions to the Supreme Court — and we have also seen efforts to mar their reputations. And what we mean by that is we are going to fight back — even before, obviously, the President has made a decision or made an announcement — against efforts to tar any of their reputations. That means defending them publicly, standing up for them, providing information to — to, you know, debunk any information that’s being put out about them that’s inaccurate. And hopefully they all feel that we have — we have delivered on that promise. But that has been important to the President from the beginning.

