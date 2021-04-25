WATCH: Jim Acosta Gets Fauci to Spill the Beans on New CDC Outdoor Mask Guidelines

Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted he didn’t want to “get ahead” of the CDC, but CNN’s Jim Acosta got him to reveal some of the upcoming guidance on outdoor mask use anyway.

On Sunday’s edition of CNN Newsroom, Acosta asked Fauci to expand on comments he’d made earlier Sunday in which he alluded to new guidelines but said he didn’t “want to get ahead” of the agency.

“What should we expect in terms of mask guidance for people who have been vaccinated?” Acosta asked.

“Yeah, you know Jim, I don’t want to come out ahead of a CDC announcement, but as you hinted yourself just now a moment ago, that very soon, imminently in the next few days very likely, the CDC will be coming out with updating their guidelines of what people who are our vaccinated can do, and even some who are not vaccinated, and certainly what one can do outdoors vis a vis kasjs is going to be one of those recommendations. So stay tuned, it’s coming soon,” Fauci said.

Soon would turn out to mean in a few seconds, as Acosta said, “And if you don’t mind I’ll press a little bit, I know you don’t want to get ahead of these guidelines, but I assume airports, travel, that sort of thing, that’ll be coming up as well.”

“Well sooner or later, I don’t know if it’s all going to be coming out at once,” Fauci said, then pivoted back to the outdoor masking guidelines, which he essentially proceeded to confirm.

“The one thing for sure is the thing that’s on a lot of people’s minds is, what about outdoors? Because obviously a lot of people are going to be spending a lot of time more outdoors now because of the weather is getting really nice, beautiful spring weather. You’re going to be seeing people wanting to do things outdoors without masks, and it’s common sense to know that the risk when you are outdoors, which we have been saying all along, is extremely low, and if you are vaccinated it’s even lower, so you’re going to be hearing about those kinds of recommendations soon,” Fauci revealed.

