WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Asks Joe Biden if Trump Can Postpone Election Due to Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic escalates, late night comic Jimmy Kimmel asked former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if President Donald Trump can “postpone the election,” and Biden had a very direct answer.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host has been taping short segments from home, including a remote interview with Biden on Thursday that featured some lighter moments, but mainly focused on the Covid-19 crisis.

Along the way, Kimmel asked a question that has been on the minds of many Americans.

“Is it possible that Trump could postpone the election? ” Kimmel asked.

“No, he doesn’t have the authority to do that,” Biden said, but added that “it’s possible they may start a drumbeat saying it should be postponed.”

Biden pointed out that elections have taken place during the Civil War and other major crises, saying that “democracy and dealing with a crisis have to be able to be done at the same time.”

He told Kimmel that he envisions “more of what Amy Klobuchar has been proposing. That is being able to vote early in your areas and by mail. I think we’re going to see more of that happening as well.”

“Is she on your list?” Kimmel asked, referring to Biden’s running mate shortlist.

“She is fully qualified to be a president,” Biden said with a smile.

Biden is correct, there is a consensus that Trump cannot legally postpone a federal election unilaterally.

