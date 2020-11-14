President-elect Joe Biden and his soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were caught on camera taking a peaceful bicycle ride, even as President Donald Trump was reveling in the adulation of a MAGA march in Washington, DC.

On Saturday morning, the contrast between the incoming and outgoing administrations was on display in near-simultaneous moments that were captured on camera and shared widely on social media.

On the one hand was Trump’s appearance at an organized “Million MAGA March” in Washington, DC that featured maskless banner-carrying throngs of supporters, whom the president greeted from the presidential limousine as his motorcade made its way through the crowd.

And on the other, you had the Bidens, out for a tranquil bike ride through Cape Henlopen State Park. Video of the ride was captured by Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager, who wrote “Joe and Jill Biden head out on a bike ride this morning in Cape Henlopen State Park.”

Joe and Jill Biden head out on a bike ride this morning in Cape Henlopen State Park pic.twitter.com/fwQLYQ55O2 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 14, 2020

Pool reporter Brittany Shepherd of Yahoo News filed several updates on the ride:

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 at 9:49 AM Salutations from a breezy beach side morning! I’m your pooler today. The pool is holding on a grassy path by Cape Henlopen State Park. Vice President Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, alongside a gaggle of secret service agents, breezed by us on bicycles at 9:40 am. Both said good morning to the pool. We’re waiting on a patch of grass for the pair to return on their loop. Could be a while. Sat, Nov 14, 2020 at 9:59 AM

Subject: Biden Pool Report 1a Good morning. I wrote Vice President elect in the prior pool report. I meant president elect. The pool is in need of caffeine. Thanks, and I’m sure you all knew what I was talking about. Date: Sat, Nov 14, 2020 at 10:41 AM

Subject: Biden pool report 2: bike return Around two dozen onlookers have joined us. At 10:31 am Biden passed us once more. When asked if he is any closer to making a cabinet decision he said “yes.” Pool is now rolling back to our hotel.

As president-elect, interest in Biden’s movements is high, and Pager’s video quickly went viral, despite the lack of a trolly wisecrack to a Fox News reporter.

