WATCH: Joe and Jill Biden Visit with Some Comically Edgy 5th-Graders Who Took Assignment to a Very Dark Place

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited some 5th-graders with very dark minds if their classroom projects are any indication.

On Monday, the First Couple paid a visit to Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia as part of the administration’s “Getting America Back on Track Tour,” in this case to tout the benefits of President Biden’s infrastructure plan for educators and students.

There, they regaled, and were regaled by, students from Cindy Bertamini’s (or “Mrs. B’s”) 5th grade class.

Mrs. B. explained that the class was assigned a scenario in which their teacher was shipwrecked on a beach when a hurricane hit her cruise ship, “so I needed their help to build me a structure to withstand the four different storm elements that I am going to have to face.”

Mrs. B then asked a student named Kristen to explain her project, and told the Bidens that Kristen “had a really good project, she even added a fishing rod for me.”

But that wasn’t all she had, as the girl explained.

“So this is my thing, in case I fail I’m just going to bury my teacher right here,” Kristen said, to laughter from the adults.

Apparently, Kristen wasn’t the only one to follow that darkly pragmatic impulse. According to a pool report by HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, there were several children who prepared for the worst:

Mrs B’s (Beetamini) class was designing a structure for her to survive a storm were she to be shipwrecked. (Some students, less optimistic, planned out a gravesite for her in their assignments).

Also during the visit, President Biden claimed to believe he was in a 9th grade classroom because the children were so smart, quizzed them on their future career ambitions, and took the blame when his conversation with Mrs. B was interrupted by plexiglass falling loudly from one student’s desk.

And several of the children told Dr. Biden that they much prefer in-person learning to the virtual kind, even if it meant they could no longer sneak in a nap.

Watch above via pool video.

