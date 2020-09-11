WATCH: Joe Biden Comforts 90 Year-Old Woman at 9/11 Memorial By Sharing His Own Loss

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden comforted a 90-year-old woman at the 9/11 memorial in New York City — consoling her after she revealed she lost her son by sharing his own loss.

Biden, later joined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY-D), met New Yorkers at the fenced line of the 9/11 memorial 0n Friday, the 19-year anniversary of the tragic attack, and comforted a 90-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was holding a picture of her son.

“It never goes away,” Biden said after reflecting on the loss of his own son Beau Biden. The woman repeated his words before jokingly telling the former vice president that she is entering her last year.

“You and I will be here next year,” Biden assured the woman when Cuomo walked up to them and told her how young she looks for her age — quickly learning she is also Italian American. “She’s got that Italian blood,” Cuomo said, looking to Biden. “You see how young?”

Biden quipped that he might be Irish but he’s “not stupid” before motioning to his wife Jill Biden and revealing her Italian family name, Giacoppa, which her grandfather later changed.

“I told you he was smart!” Cuomo replied.

Watch above.

