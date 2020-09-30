WATCH: Joe Biden Delivers Loud and Clear Message to Proud Boys, White Supremacists in Response to Trump’s Remarks

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered his own clear message in response to President Donald Trump’s controversial debate entreaty that “Proud Boys stand back and stand by,” and had a message for Trump as well.

The Democratic presidential nominee took questions from reporters at an event in Alliance, Ohio the day after Trump was pressed to denounce white supremacists and militia groups, but instead decided to tell them to “stand back and stand by.”

Biden was asked about that moment, which generated outrage online, and social media celebration from the group itself.

“You mentioned the president’s comment about the Proud Boys, stand back and stand by’,” the reporter said, and noted “Today they’ve made that really a rallying cry, they are rallying around that slogan almost that they’ve created now for it.”

“What are your fears about the implications of the president’s rhetoric, and do you have a message for the Proud Boys today?” he asked Biden.

“Cease and desist. Cease and desist,” Bidne said emphatically. “The American people will decide who the next president of the United States will be. So I’m urging the American people to go out and vote. Show up. If you can vote early voter early. Vote whatever way is most convenient for you, but vote.”

Biden then addressed the possibility that Trump might refuse to relinquish power, saying “If in fact we win this election, this president will step down. A lot of a lot of bravado, he has no alternative. The American people will not stand for it, no agency would stand for that happening.”

“My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is cease and desist. That’s not who we are, this is not who we are as Americans,” Biden concluded.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

