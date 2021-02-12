WATCH: Joe Biden Fields Questions on ‘Love Affair’ With Jill and His Awesome Dogs, Then Gives His Own Coffee to a Reporter

President Joe Biden charmed reporters with stories about his “love affair” with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and praise for his dogs, Champ Biden and Major Biden, and even gave one reporter his own personal cup of coffee.

President and Dr. Biden chatted with reporters Friday morning as they inspected Valentine’s Day decorations on the North Lawn of the White House, and the president put on a veritable clinic in the Art of Bidening.

HE began with a quip, turning to reporters and saying “The press is going to think this is for them.”

One reporter, Kimberly Halkett of Al Jazeera English, asked “What is your gift for Valentine’s Day?”

“It’s not Valentine’s Day yet, I can’t tell you. She’ll disown me,” Biden answered, adding “Valentine’s Day is a big day, Jill’s favorite day.”

Asked what inspired her to put up the display, Dr. Biden said “I just wanted some joy, and I think things have been so, with the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all.”

The president then launched into an anecdote about Jill painting every windowpane in his vice=presidential office with a “heart that said Joe loves Jill. None of them said Jill loves Joe,” and recalled that the next day, in an interview with ABC’s Juju Chang, “she said I understand that you and your wife have a great love affair, and I said I hope so. And I said everybody knows I love her more than she loves me. She looked me straight in the eye and said ‘That’s what everybody says.'”

“How do you extend that love story to the American people that are feeling so down right now, so discouraged?” Halkett asked.

“Tell them there is hope. There is hope. You just have to stay strong,” Biden said with characteristic empathy. “A lot of people have gone through unbearable suffering, lost their families, lost their children, lost their husbands and wives, moms, dads. And it’s almost unbearable.”

“The only thing I could say to them is that they’re still in your heart,” Biden said, and added “Talking from experience.”

Another reporter told Biden “Love your dogs,” prompting the president to offer a few thoughts on Champ and Major.

“You’ve got a nice pair of dogs there, Joe,” the reporter said.

“I’ll bring the donuts next Friday if you come back,” Halkett joked, at which point Biden strode over to her, said “I’ll tell you what, I apologize, I didn’t even have a taste. Here, come on,” and gave her his coffee.

Biden then continued up the driveway, stopped at the entrance to the Brady Briefing Room, and told the windowpane story again.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond then came along and started asking about the pandemic and impeachment.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]