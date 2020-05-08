WATCH Joe Biden Speak Out on Ahmaud Arbery Killing: ‘Black Mothers Shouldn’t Have to Worry When Their Sons Go Out’

Former Vice President Joe Biden called for a complete investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery killing in his first public comments on the case of an unarmed black man who was shot down in the street by two white men.

On Thursday, Biden spoke to anchor Greg Warmoth of Orlando, Florida ABC affiliate WFTV about a number of issues, including the killing that received renewed attention and outrage after video of the incident was leaked online.

“What about the shooting, two white males shooting and killing, at least on video it appears, in Georgia, I know that you tweeted out that that was murder,” Warmoth said.

“Well it sure looks like murder to me, at a minimum it needs a thorough investigation,” Biden said. “And I understand, just getting this late, but I understand that the prosecutor, the two prosecutors before said they had a conflict, there’s a new prosecutor coming in. There should be a thorough, complete investigation.”

Biden concluded by saying “You shouldn’t have to worry, black mothers shouldn’t have to worry when their sons go out to walk down the street or jog down the street that this could happen to them.”

Although the interview aired Thursday night, it was taped before news broke that the two white suspects, 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, were arrested for murder and aggravated assault in the killing.

Earlier this week, after the video surfaced, Biden tweeted “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.”

Watch the clip above via WFTV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]