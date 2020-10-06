Former Vice President Joe Biden became visibly angry when talking about President Donald Trump’s “Don’t be afraid of Covid” comment, invoking the families of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential nominee was interviewed by Glenna Milberg of Miami ABC affiliate WPLG’s Local 10 News prior to his town hall event Monday evening, and prior to Trump’s release from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Noting that her time had expired, Millberg squeezed in one more question.

“One more, because I know covid is such a big topic this weekend,” Millberg said, as Biden quieted staff members who were trying to end the interview.

“You and the campaign have been so ultra-careful with masking and protecting against infection from the get-go, you’ve taken a lot of hits about that from the Trump campaign,” Millberg said, and asked “So with the events of this weekend, what does that mean for the campaign, for the next debate that’s coming up in Miami potentially?”

“What it means is we just follow the science. Just what the scientists tell us,” Biden said, echoing his consistent position on in-person debates and other such events. “This isn’t complicated.”

Biden then turned his attention to Trump, saying “The president’s getting out, I saw a tweet he did,” Biden said, noting Trump’s then-impending release, and paraphrasing Trump’s tweet by saying “And he said ‘Don’t let covid control your lives.”

“Tell that to the 205, 000 families who lost somebody!” Biden said with a thrust of his hand, a flash of anger in his voice.

“Don’t let it control your life,” Biden said, derisively paraphrasing Trump. “Come on! Be wise!”

“You guys wouldn’t come out, even if it wasn’t what was mandated, and it’s not mandated in this state, take off your mask and do an interview with me at 3 feet,” Biden told Millberg.

“Why? Look, this is not something other than protecting other people, it’s a patriotic duty. It’s mostly to protect the other person, not you. Why do these guys make it sound like it’s something other than noble? Don’t they care about their fellow citizens? That’s, all the data, it shows it overwhelmingly, the difference it makes,” Biden concluded.

The former VP referenced the death toll in his town hall appearance later that night as well, but as is often the case with his local interviews, was much more animated in the moment.

Watch the clip above via WPLG.

