WATCH: Joe Scarborough Mocks Mika For ‘Asking the Same Question 34 Times’ In Interview With Biden Investigations Spox

Joe Scarborough mocked co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski for asking White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams “the same question 34 times” in the same interview.

As Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the White House Counsel’s Office, Sams has been briefing reporters and sitting for lengthy interviews on behalf of President Joe Biden and his White House attorneys.

On Monday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sams faced a 12-minute grilling from the entire crew, including one persistent question from Brzezinski that drew ribbing from Scarborough as the interview wrapped up.

Sams offered iterations of this first response each tine Brzezinski asked:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Senior adviser and spokesman for the White House counsel’s office and special assistant to the president, Ian Sams. Ian thank you for being on the show this morning. As you just heard from Congressman Schiff, it’s sort of unusual to leave a SCIF with anything that is classified, take home classified documents. How did this happen? IAN SAMS: Look, I think you’ve heard the president speak to this. You’ve heard the president’s personal attorneys speak to this. The president takes this seriously. And that’s why he’s fully cooperating with the Department of Justice. We’re following DOJ’s lead throughout this investigation, making sure that they have access to the information that they need to conduct an efficient and thorough review. That’s why the president and his lawyers offered up access, unprecedented access, I should add, to every single room of the president’s personal home to ensure that any documents that need to be properly in possession of the government are taken in, are in proper possession of the government. So from the very beginning, when the team first discovered materials, they’ve handled this the right way. They’ve handled it responsibly with the proper authorities, first with the National Archives, then with the Department of Justice. And that may be a contrast to what we’ve seen in the last few years. But this is a president who believes in the rule of law, a president who understands the importance of an independent Justice Department. And so he’s giving them access to the information they need to conduct a thorough review. And in the DOJ at the end of this review will be able to present the full set of facts.

Brzezinski went back to that same question at least four more times during the course of the interview, which led Scarborough to wrap up with this exchange:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: One more thing. I just want to explain one thing to you. We know that Friday was your birthday and so. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Happy Birthday! JOE SCARBOROUGH: Mika thought, was it your 34th birthday? 35th birthday? How old are you? IAN SAMS: It’s my 34th birthday. JOE SCARBOROUGH: 34th birthday. And that’s what I thought. That’s what I thought. He hates you right now. IAN SAMS: Thanks for having my birthday party on national TV with you! Thank you very much. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Exactly. Well, Mika wanted, instead of giving you 34 candles, she wanted to ask the same question 34 times. How did it happen? How did it happen? How did it happen? IAN SAMS: We’re happy to– MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well he gave me 34 different ways of answering! IAN SAMS: Take the questions. we’re happy to take the questions. We’re having to take the questions 35, 36 times. We’ll see.

