Former Congressman John Delaney got a taste of Iowa-style political misery when he was forced to endure four solid minutes of questioning on the minutiae of trucking regulations from a very persistent Hawkeye stater.

Because of its status as the first-in-the-nation caucus state, Iowans have become accustomed to a special level of attention from presidential candidates, which often entails the eating of deep-fried everything — and sometimes, the eating of one’s own will to live — at the Iowa State Fair.

Such was Delaney’s fate Friday afternoon when his post-soapbox press gaggle was taken over by a man with a little pink backpack and a big pile of questions about trucking regulations.

“I don’t know if you know about the trucking industry,” the man, who later identified himself as Jeremy Walters, said.

“I do,” Delaney replied, making the worst mistake of his life.

“Okay, what do you think about FMCSA, do you think the people who work at FMCSA should hold, be a class a CDL holder, because of the fact that…” Walters began, as Delaney realized his mistake and interrupted.

“That’s fairly technical, I’m not sure I know the answer to that,” he said. The FMCSA is the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, a thing that Delaney is looking up right now.

“Okay,” Walters said, plowing ahead, “because of the fact that FMCSA, the people that operate that, they only went to college, they haven’t been a real truck driver over the road, which I am a truck driver.”

Walters was apparently, and perhaps snarkily, proposing that the administrators at the agency be required to undergo training and licensing as commercial truckers.

“And right now, end of this year, the ELDs, the electronic log device mandates going in by December, my question is do you think it’s right for the federal government to be basically telling us truckers how we should be driving?” Walters asked. “Because now the computers are telling us when we can take our half an hour breaks, when we can sleep…”

“I think regulations that hurt small business owners, people who work for small businesses doing their jobs and supporting their families, I’m not for those,” Delaney said, adding “So I don’t know the specifics, but if you’re telling me that this regulation, you know I have to think of what the goal of it is, but it general if it’s making it harder to do your job and support your family?”

“Yeah it is,” Walters said. The law is actually intended to make sure truckers don’t fall asleep at the wheel and kill everything in their paths.

“Well that’s what I care about,” Delaney said, and wrapped up he thought) by saying “I think regulations can be overburdensome on small businesses, I think big companies hire lots of people to deal with them and small businesses…”

Walters had other ideas, though, and proceeded to engage Delaney in several minutes of discussion about Jeremy Walters’ own personal driving schedule.

“I don’t know the other side of this issue, so I can’t give you an answer, but I promise you I’ll get back to you if you give me your name,” Delaney finally said. “Or give it to one of my team members here.”

What followed was a further minute of Delaney standing there while Walters wrote down his name and information, and recited his phone number aloud for a staffer.

As they say in the pictures, forget it John, it’s Iowa.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

