WATCH: John Kirby Accuses Reporter of ‘Manufacturing’ Drama Over Pelosi’s Reported Trip to Taiwan in Tense Briefing Exchange

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby accused a reporter of “manufacturing” drama surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported trip to Taiwan.

While the trip has not been publicly confirmed, Pelosi is reportedly expected to be in Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday. China has warned against Pelosi’s reported trip to the Pacific island nation, which it considers a part of China, while the Defense Department has reportedly expressed objections to it.

“Why did the president bother with this drama from the beginning?” asked RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann during Monday’s White House press briefing. “I mean, why not rather than saying the military doesn’t think it’s a good idea to go, why not call the Chinese bluff or tell it to pound sand when they started bellyaching of a possibility of the trip. Given as you pointed out, there’s no change in policy and the president for Pelosi to visit Taiwan.”

“So what’s the drama?” Kirby asked.

“Have you watched the briefings last couple of weeks,” asked Wegmann, who pointed out that the drama surrounding Pelosi’s reported trip has been a topic.

“Yeah, I’ve been here the last couple of weeks,” said Kirby. “I haven’t seen any drama. I think you’re manufacturing it with your question.”

