WATCH: Jon Stewart Emotional After Vets Bill Passes Over Opposition From 11 Republicans

Comedian Jon Stewart was emotional Tuesday evening after the Senate voted to pass the PACT Act to care for veterans whose health has been compromised by exposure to burn pits or other toxic chemicals.

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, although 11 Republicans voted against it.

Frank Thorpe with NBC News shared video on Twitter of Stewart hugging Rosie Torres, the wife of a veteran sickened in Iraq.

“Emotional moment as Jon Stewart hugs a crying Rosie Torres just after the Senate passed the PACT Act,” Thorpe wrote. “Torres and her husband Le Roy started @Burnpit360 after he faced complications from illnesses that began after he was exposed to toxic fumes during service in Iraq.”

Emotional moment as Jon Stewart hugs a crying Rosie Torres just after the Senate passed the PACT Act. Torres and her husband Le Roy started @Burnpit360 after he faced complications from illnesses that began after he was exposed to toxic fumes during service in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/xjfs6kfTth — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 3, 2022

In the video, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) watched on.

Stewart is a staunch advocate for veterans. He pleaded with Republicans in the Senate to pass the bill on almost every network last week after Republicans blocked the legislation.

The Senate voted to pass the PACT Act 86-11 with all Democrats voting yes and 11 Republicans voting no.

Those 11 Republicans are Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID); James Lankford (R-OK); Mike Lee (R-UT); Cynthia Lummis (R-WY); Rand Paul (R-KY); James Risch (R-ID); Mitt Romney (R-UT); Richard Shelby (R-AL); Thom Tillis (R-NC); Pat Toomey (R-PA); and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

Toomey tweeted before the vote Tuesday he had proposed three amendments to the bill.

We offered a path to pass the PACT Act today that would allow for the consideration of three amendments, including my amendment at a 60 vote threshold. Let’s see if @SenSchumer can take yes for an answer. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) August 2, 2022

Toomey said Tuesday evening he opposed the bill, as it allocated $400 billion to allow Democrats to go on a “spending binge” he said was unrelated to veterans.

